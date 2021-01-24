DES MOINES, Iowa. (WOWT) - On Sunday, the Iowa Department of Corrections reports an inmate missing from Fort Des Moines Residential Correctional Facility.

Jamar Maurice Jackson, 35, didn’t report back to the facility as required Saturday afternoon. Jackson was convicted of first-degree burglary and other crimes in Polk County.

He was able to be on work release on Dec. 21, 2020. Jackson is described as 5′9 and weighs 213 pounds.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says if anyone has any information on Jackson’s whereabouts should call local police.

