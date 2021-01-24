Huskers sweep Hoosiers again for second win of season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.. (WOWT) - The Nebraska volleyball team swept the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday for the second day in a row.

They won in straight sets: 25-21, 25-16 and 25-19.

It’s a strong start to the season for the 5th ranked Cornhuskers.

Lexi Sun led Big Red with 11 kills. She also had an ace.

Setter Nicklin Hames had 31 assists.

Nebraska’s home-opener is next Friday against Northwestern.

