Four NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Sunday, the director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced that four staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

They are all self-isolating at home. Three of the staff members work at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women and one staff member work at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

The total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with the virus is now 501. 465 of those staff members have recovered.

Officials at the corrections say anyone who was in close contact with the staff members is asked to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical professional.

