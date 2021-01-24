Doctors hopeful about elimination of cervical cancer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In light of January being cervical cancer awareness month, there is good news for young women worldwide.

The World Health Organization says cervical cancer could be the first cancer ever eliminated.

According to the American Cancer Society, over 4,000 women in the U.S. die every year from cervical cancer, but with vaccinations increased screening, that number could drop drastically.

Most cervical cancer cases are caused by HPV, which is why Dr. Jennifer Griffin encourages parents to get their kids vaccinated.

“We recommend boys and girls get vaccinated at age 11 or 12 and so we encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated,” Dr. Griffin, an associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UNMC said. “And adults are actually eligible for vaccinations. If they weren’t vaccinated as children, you can still get vaccinated as an adult.”

Dr. Griffin says early detection is also key because it allows doctors to see changes in the cervix before they become cancerous.

Having worked and studied the disease, Dr. Griffin is excited about the possibility of it being eliminated.

“That is the entire point of going through a pap smear and an HPV test is to try and detect something before it’s a cancer when you can have it removed when it’s not going to affect your life going forward,” Dr. Griffin said. “It’s not going to be life-threatening and it’s a way for us to prevent those cancers from ever becoming a cancer. So it really is an unprecedented opportunity.”

While the pandemic may have altered your ability to see your doctor for regular screening, Dr. Griffin says 2021 is the perfect time to get back into the habit.

