Advertisement

Doctors hopeful about elimination of cervical cancer

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In light of January being cervical cancer awareness month, there is good news for young women worldwide.

The World Health Organization says cervical cancer could be the first cancer ever eliminated.

According to the American Cancer Society, over 4,000 women in the U.S. die every year from cervical cancer, but with vaccinations increased screening, that number could drop drastically.

Most cervical cancer cases are caused by HPV, which is why Dr. Jennifer Griffin encourages parents to get their kids vaccinated.

“We recommend boys and girls get vaccinated at age 11 or 12 and so we encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated,” Dr. Griffin, an associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UNMC said. “And adults are actually eligible for vaccinations. If they weren’t vaccinated as children, you can still get vaccinated as an adult.”

Dr. Griffin says early detection is also key because it allows doctors to see changes in the cervix before they become cancerous.

Having worked and studied the disease, Dr. Griffin is excited about the possibility of it being eliminated.

“That is the entire point of going through a pap smear and an HPV test is to try and detect something before it’s a cancer when you can have it removed when it’s not going to affect your life going forward,” Dr. Griffin said. “It’s not going to be life-threatening and it’s a way for us to prevent those cancers from ever becoming a cancer. So it really is an unprecedented opportunity.”

While the pandemic may have altered your ability to see your doctor for regular screening, Dr. Griffin says 2021 is the perfect time to get back into the habit.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning through Tuesday morning
Strong winter storm will bring heavy snowfall to the region Monday, prompting a First Alert Day
Sarpy County identifies the two in fatal crash with semi on I-80
Winter weather conditions caused a crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate 80 near...
FIRST ALERT UPDATES: Tuesday closings roll in as snowfall ramps up; plows to work overnight
In effect through mid-morning Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy snow tapers off Monday evening with impacts through Tuesday morning
Omaha man facing charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

Latest News

90th & West Dodge continues to be a trouble spot for snow
Snow plow performance report card
Snow plow performance report card
Continuing trouble spot
Continuing trouble spot
Monday, January 25th
David's Monday Evening Forecast
In effect through mid-morning Tuesday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy snow tapers off Monday evening with impacts through Tuesday morning