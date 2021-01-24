City may rezone Blackstone parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite snowfall, people were out and about in the Blackstone neighborhood Saturday night, and parking was still an issue for some tenants and customers.

Developers want to repurpose one of its three most accessible parking lots at 38th and Farnam streets. Omaha City Council will vote to either rezone the lot as a business district or keep the bloc as an area for parking.

“My sister’s looking for a place to park right now,” Camilo Chavez said, standing at the corner of 37th and Farnam Saturday night.

Chavez and his sister, driving around in a black truck, are scouring for parking near the Switch Beer and Food Hall. Chavez says he did the same thing last night in this neighborhood.

“For them to have business down here, you would think they’d have more available parking,” Chavez said.

The acre of land provides a few dozen spots to customers and tenants nearby.

“If they take this lot away, I have no idea where to park.” said tenant Evan Lovett, who lives at Blackstone Corner apartments. He says only four street parking meters are outside his building.

“I feel like this is the best lot to park at without having to Uber.” customer Travis Hoover said.

GreenSlate Management is responsible for some properties in the neighborhood and referred 6 News to its documents submitted to the city.

Developers propose turning the lot into a mix of residential, office, commercial and civic use. Construction could include a parking structure, but it’s unclear how much.

GreenSlate Management declined to comment for this story.

“You have to plan to walk,” customer Luan Scott said. “You gotta add a little extra time to get anywhere because parking isn’t available everywhere.”

The neighborhood popular for its bars, restaurants and shops has 13 lots for parking. Six are open on weeknights and weekends, four are for customers at adjacent businesses. That leaves three for all-day parking, one of which is the lot at 38th and Farnam.

“In this area, it’s just what you expect,” Chavez said.

City council will take public hearing on the ordinance and vote on the lot Tuesday.

