Saturday Jan. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 222 new cases, 5 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 222 new cases Saturday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 59,731.

Douglas County also has reported 5 new deaths. Five men between 60s and 90s. The total number of deaths is now 581.

The average number of cases reported in the last seven days is 254.

DCHD reports 44,861 recoveries.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 80% occupancy, with 310 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 68% rate with 109 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Friday reports it was caring for 227 COVID-19 patients, with 72 receiving adult ICU care, 15 awaiting test results; 28 of those patients are on ventilators.

Lincoln-Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 114 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 26,117.

No new deaths were reported today. The total number of deaths remains at 187.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

