Sarpy County identifies the two in fatal crash with semi on I-80

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Sunday, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who died in the crash with a semi Saturday afternoon on I-80.

The driver of the grey 2002 GMC Envoy is David Hardy Jr., 30, and the front seat passenger is Sabrina Reynolds, 30. Both are from Omaha.

Hardy Jr. and Reynolds were pronounced dead at the scene and the 26-year-old rear passenger of the GMC was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital in critical condition. They’re still in critical condition.

Sarpy reports the crash happened in the area of mile marker 431 westbound I-80 at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver of the GMC crossed the median and the car was hit by a westbound blue 2019 Kenworth Semi tracker and a 53′ flatbed trailer. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured and both cars came to a stop in the ditch alongside the westbound lane.

It’s reported that weather conditions at the time were bad due to snow in the area. Traffic westbound was stopped while the crash was investigated.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

