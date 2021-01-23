Advertisement

2 arrested in Cedar Rapids man’s death staged as suicide

Joshua Kennieth Conklin, 28, is charged in the 2019 death of Randal Campbell.
Joshua Kennieth Conklin, 28, is charged in the 2019 death of Randal Campbell.(Iowa Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Two people are in custody in a Cedar Rapids man’s death that authorities say was staged to look like a suicide.

Police say 44-year-old Randal Joseph Campbell was found dead June 21, 2019, with an air rifle positioned on his lap and torso. Investigators determined the scene was staged to appear to be a suicide.

Twenty-eight-year-old Joshua Conklin was charged with second-degree murder and obstructing justice in Campbell’s death. He was transferred to the Linn County jail on Friday to face the charges.

Campbell’s niece, Felisha Campbell, was dating Conklin at the time of his death. She is accused of conspiring with Conklin to obstruct the investigation.

Felisha Campbell, 26, has been charged in the 2019 death of Randal Campbell.
Felisha Campbell, 26, has been charged in the 2019 death of Randal Campbell.(Linn County Jail)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Gov. Ricketts comments on Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline permit
Serial exposer convicted 19 times
Omaha man arrested for lewd conduct for 22nd time
Wintry Mix Likely Saturday
FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday as light snow and drizzle moves in during the afternoon
Officer-involved shooting at Home Depot near West Maple Road
Historic heart transplant
First of its kind heart transplant gives Nebraska man a second chance at life

Latest News

Capacity increased at Lancers games
Capacity increased at Lancers games
Guard members talk about Capitol experience
Guard members talk about Capitol experience
The Iowa State University campus in Ames.
Police investigate death at Iowa State sorority house
New bar open in the building of former Reign Lounge
New bar opens in the building of former Reign Lounge