Reports: Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies

Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. Yellich is the 2019 recipient of the Hank Aaron Award.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Hank Aaron, baseball Hall of Famer and one-time home run king, has died, according to the MLB Network, the Atlanta Journal Constitution and CBS46 in Atlanta. He was 86.

The outfielder spent most of his baseball career playing for the Braves in Milwaukee and Atlanta, finishing his career with 755 home runs.

Hammerin’ Hank broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974, reaching 715 on April 8. The baseball star faced racism and death threats while chasing Ruth’s record.

Retiring from baseball in 1976, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Aaron was born in Mobile, Ala., where the former minor league ball park is named after him.

