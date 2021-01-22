Police investigate death at Iowa State sorority house
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - AMES, Iowa - Authorities are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was found unconscious in the parking lot of a sorority house at Iowa State University.
The Ames Police Department responded to a medical call at 9:49 a.m. Friday at the Delta Delta Delta Sorority after a caller reported finding the woman.
The city said in a news release that she was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman is a student at Iowa State.
Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family. Police say there does not appear to be a threat to the community.
