Advertisement

Police: Illinois girl, 3, fell from window, died from cold

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Police say a 3-year-old northwestern Illinois girl died after she apparently fell from a window on a frigid night and couldn’t get back inside her family’s home.

Rock Island police say Charlotte Handelman appears to have fallen out of a second-floor window at her family’s Rock Island home between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, when she was found outside.

The (Moline) Dispatch/The Rock Island Argus reports she was pronounced dead at a hospital and preliminary autopsy findings show she died from hypothermia.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the girl’s death was “absolutely tragic.” The home is in the Quad Cities area, which is located along the Illinois-Iowa state line.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Gov. Ricketts comments on Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline permit
The Omaha Police Department is looking for 75-year-old Edward Manheimer who was last seen on...
Body of 75-year-old missing Omaha man found at landfill
Scam Alert
Scammer targets Omaha couple shopping for camper
Omaha Police identify man who died at Highland Tower
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

Gov. Reynolds announces more help through Iowa’s COIVD-19 relief money
Omaha homeowner with knee condtion blames the city for leftover trash pickup
Pandemic practices prevent flu spike
Pandemic practices prevent flu spike
Serial exposer convicted 19 times
Serial exposer convicted 19 times