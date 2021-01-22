Omaha Lancers increase capacity to 75% for games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Big changes are on the way for Omaha Lancers games.

Nearly 3,000 fans will be allowed in Ralston Arena for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Something both leaders with the Omaha Lancers and players have been anxiously waiting for.

“It’s huge for our fans and players especially because they come from all over the world to come here and play hockey,” says Brandon Hofstra, Omaha Lancers Media Relations Director.

Starting Friday night, the capacity is being increased to 75%.

And an entire team is working to make sure both fans and players stay healthy.

“We have a security company that comes in. They go round and tell people you need to put your mask on unless you are eating and drinking. We have upwards of 10 to 20 people walking around during the entire game,” says Hofstra.

Once fans walk into the arena, they’ll have to sanitize their hands.

Tickets will also be contactless. You will use a barcode that will be scanned in order to get inside.

The Ralston Arena also has some new additions to keep fans safe.

“The arena got new faucets, new paper towel dispensers, all that stuff that’s used by using your hand underneath it so it gets rid of the need of people touching things over and over again to keep things cleaner around here,” says Hofstra.

Those working the games will have their temperatures checked before each shift.

The team has also been closely monitoring players to ensure their safety.

“The staff has been really on top of it. The athletic trainer has been huge about making sure the guys are checked and doing covid tests,” says Hofstra.

Team leaders say they have been working closely with the Douglas County Department of Health to come up with a plan to allow this many fans inside.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.