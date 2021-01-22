Advertisement

New community warmth center opens in Council Bluffs

New Visions Homeless Services gives hope to families in Southwest Iowa
New Visions Homeless Services gives hope to families in Southwest Iowa(WOWT)
By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The New Vision Homeless Services officially opened their community warming center for the first time today in Council Bluffs.

The COO of New Vision Homeless Services, Brandy Waller, says “We’ve never had one in our community before. This facility is going to be open seven days a week for anyone who needs to get out of the harsh elements.”

The building provides food, clothes, entertainment, and more for the people in need.

Before, the homeless could access other services in the metro area like the library and other pier centers but because of COVID, their time is limited to half an hour. The facility that is provided here gives accessibility to one’s need for a longer and safe socially distant time during the winter.

“Sometimes traditional warming centers would only be open if the weather is low by a certain amount but we understand that it’s hard to know the weather when your standing outside and that cold is cold,” said Waller.

So that’s why New Vision provides their services all week for the next couple of months from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers at the warmth center feel it’s important to provide these necessities that come through the door.

Dalton Messersmith, the Shelter Program Director, says, “In my opinion, everything we’re providing out of here is a basic human right. Everybody should be entitled to take a shower, have a jacket, a warm place to be, and a safe place to be.”

Whether it’s providing warmth, basic necessities, and more, the community warm center could be saving lives.

“Maybe it’s getting someone with the right case management to pursue housing options or work options, says Messersmith. Whatever that needs to look like, it could be the difference but between someone having a safe place to keep them going and not.”

Waller says they just got the keys to the building two days ago and they’re expecting a lot more foot traffic tomorrow when the snow comes.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Gov. Ricketts comments on Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline permit
Serial exposer convicted 19 times
Omaha man arrested for lewd conduct for 22nd time
Officer-involved shooting at Home Depot near West Maple Road
Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday as wintry mix and snow moves in during the afternoon
Historic heart transplant
First of its kind heart transplant gives Nebraska man a second chance at life

Latest News

Injuries reported in six-car crash near UNO
Injuries reported in six-car crash near UNO
Gov. Ricketts: state's vaccine website available soon
Gov. Ricketts: state's vaccine website available soon
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 of cardiac arrest at...
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83
The Blank Park Zoo on Monday announced the birth of a giraffe calf.
Des Moines, Iowa, zoo announced birth of male giraffe