New bar opens in the building of former Reign Lounge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Florence area bar that was shut down after complaints from neighbors and police is once again back in business. The former Reign Lounge will take a new name, new ownership and there are plans to return the once-troubled bar back into a neighborhood tavern.

The new owner plans to change the old sign and hopefully the reputation of the bar.

So many problems surround the former Reign Lounge. People who live in the area say the bar was a bad neighbor. In 2018, Army Sgt. Kyle Leflore was shot and killed outside the bar and the state liquor commission denied the bar owner a liquor license.

Shawn English, a lifelong Florence resident that worked at the former Reign Lounge, now is the new owner of the once-troubled bar. English knows it will be a challenge to change the bar’s reputation.

“I knew coming in it was going to be harder than it would have been, says English. Hard if we have gone to a different location but I also wanted to prove to the neighborhood that we aren’t what the story suggests and that we can do a good business down here.”

English also worked in the building when it was named Three’s Lounge, he will use the old name on the new bar.

“I was here when it was Three’s originally, says English. My family and plenty of my friends included were here when it was Three’s and I know that the neighborhood appreciates the historical value of certain things so giving them something that they’re comfortable with.”

To make sure the neighborhood is comfortable with the bar opening again, the city council laid down some strict guidelines.

“They are kind of strict, more strict than I would probably have ever seen at any other bar, says English. But I don’t believe we’ll have any issues abiding by those.”

English says he hopes the community gives him a chance to show the new bar can and will be a good neighbor.

There are some people who live in the area around the bar who say they are uncomfortable with the bar being back in business. The new owner is hoping the neighborhood will support the bar even during the pandemic.

