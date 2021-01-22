Advertisement

Man accused of scamming a grocery store out of nearly $1 million

Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.
Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.(Source: Gwinnett County PD/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A Georgia man is accused of scamming a grocery store chain out of almost $1 million.

Gwinnett County Police detectives arrested 19-year-old Tre Brown. In a two-week period, Brown scammed over $980,000 from a Kroger location in Duluth where he worked, authorities said.

According to police, the man put more 40 returns for nonexistent items on several credit cards.

The returns’ cost ranged from $75 to more than $87,000.

He then allegedly used that money to buy items including two vehicles, guns and clothes.

Kroger’s corporate noticed the transactions and contacted police.

Brown has been charged with theft. Online jail records state that he was released on bond.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Gov. Ricketts comments on Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline permit
Serial exposer convicted 19 times
Omaha man arrested for lewd conduct for 22nd time
Officer-involved shooting at Home Depot near West Maple Road
Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday as wintry mix and snow moves in during the afternoon
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

Ruling says lawsuit against MUD in Omaha fire can continue
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden signs executive actions expected to address food and unemployment aid
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, launching trial
Ibtihal Bagnanga born at 21:21 on 1/21/21
CHI Bergan Mercy welcomes newborn at 21:21 on 1/21/21