Iowa’s Surf Ballroom designated National Historic Landmark

A poster showing Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson hangs on a wall in the Surf Ballroom, Friday, Jan. 9, 2009, in Clear Lake, Iowa. It's been nearly 50 years since the single-engine plane crashed into a snow-covered Iowa field killing everyone on board and later this month thousands of people are expected to gather in the small northern Iowa town where the rock pioneers gave their last performance. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A north-central Iowa venue best known for hosting the last concert of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, before the trio died in a 1959 plane crash, is now a National Historic Landmark.

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced in a release Friday that the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake had earned the designation from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

National Historic Landmarks are buildings, sites, districts, structures, and objects that have been determined to be nationally significant in American history and culture. The ballroom’s nomination was officially approved on Jan. 13.

