Advertisement

Instacart to lay off about 1,800 workers

The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at...
The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois who unionized last year.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instacart is cutting its workforce by more than 1,800 employees.

The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois who unionized last year.

Instacart says it’s a result of changes in how it works with its partners.

For pickup orders, grocers are increasingly using Instacart’s platform to receive orders but leaning on their own workers, rather than Instacart, to fulfill them.

Instacart added hundreds of thousands of contract workers during the pandemic, but these cuts could show the company is rethinking its relationship with some grocers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Gov. Ricketts comments on Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline permit
Serial exposer convicted 19 times
Omaha man arrested for lewd conduct for 22nd time
Officer-involved shooting at Home Depot near West Maple Road
Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday as wintry mix and snow moves in during the afternoon
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.
Man accused of scamming a grocery store out of nearly $1 million
The three grand jurors who disputed several crucial points in Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s...
3 grand jurors in Breonna Taylor case aim to impeach Attorney General Daniel Cameron
60th and Dodge
64th and Dodge Street closed in both directions due to crash investigation
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
Twitter suspends Iran top leader’s account over Trump threat
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that the Covid variant found in the UK may have a...
Johnson says COVID variant may have higher mortality rate