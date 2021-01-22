Gov. Reynolds announces more help through Iowa’s COIVD-19 relief money

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - On Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds made an announcement of the extra assistance through Iowa’s COVID-19 relief fund.

Gov. Reynolds announced $17 million in COVID-19 relief money will be distributed to be available to local governments for the direct costs in response to COVID-19.

“In so many ways COVID-19 has changed the way government serves its citizens, and perhaps the greatest impact has been at the local level. These resources will provide County and City governments with additional assistance to provide essential services to Iowans as they continue to combat the pandemic,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I appreciate the unprecedented collaboration we have seen at the state, county, and city level which includes the incredible teams at Iowa State Association of Counties and the Iowa League of Cities.”

About $4.7 of the $17 million Local Government Relief Fund was distributed to smaller cities. Officials say it was to simplify the administration of distribution and will be reallocated to the county the city resides in.

The document of the Local Government Relief Fund program breaks down the funds of each county. This includes Pottawattamie, Polk, Mills, and many more.

The governor also distributed $125 million in August 2020 for reimbursements to local governments for the direct costs of paid expenses for COVIV-19.

Officials explain the reallocation of the $17 million:

Consistent with the U.S. Treasury Department Guidance, funds may only be used to cover costs that:

Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19);

Were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020, for the government entity;

Were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020; and

Have not been reimbursed or where reimbursement has not been requested from another source of funds including, but not limited to, other federal programs.

Necessary Expenditures Include:

Acquisition and Distribution of Personal Protective Equipment and Sanitizing Products

Testing Equipment and Supplies (test kits)

Ventilators

Other Necessary COVID-19 Medical Supplies and Equipment

Other Related Necessary Expenditures

Temporary Isolation or Quarantine Sites

Medical Transportation

Expenses for Sanitizing Public Areas and other Public Facilities

Temporary Emergency Staffing and overtime costs for staff that is substantially dedicated to the mitigation or response to the COVID-19 public health emergency

Payroll costs for public health and public safety employees for services dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency

As a matter of administrative convenience in light of the emergency nature of this program, you may presume that 50% payroll costs for public health employees and 50% of payroll costs for public safety employees are payments for services substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency

Equipment used for the conduct of meetings by telephonic or electronic means

Software or technology infrastructure to allow for local services to be provided while social distancing

Additional costs associated with enhanced 211 capabilities

