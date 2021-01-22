Advertisement

Friday Jan. 22 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 353 new cases, 6 deaths

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 353 new cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 59,509.

The average number of cases reported in the last seven days is 254.

Douglas County also has reported 6 new deaths. Four men between 50 and 80 and two women over 80 have passed away. The total number of deaths is now 576.

DCHD reports 44,423 recoveries.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 80% occupancy, with 310 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 68% rate with 109 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Saturday reports it was caring for 229 COVID-19 patients, with 81 receiving adult ICU care, 6 awaiting test results; 28 of those patients are on ventilators.

6 News will continue to give updates when they are available.

Every mask brings us one step closer to the future we all want to live. #DontShareYourAir #WearAMask...

Posted by CHI Health on Thursday, January 21, 2021

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Jan. 21 COVID-19 update
Jan. 20 COVID-19 update
Jan. 19 COVID-19 update
Jan. 17 COVID-19 update
Jan. 16 COVID-19 update
Jan. 15 COVID-19 update
Jan. 14 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Gov. Ricketts comments on Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline permit
Serial exposer convicted 19 times
Omaha man arrested for lewd conduct for 22nd time
Officer-involved shooting at Home Depot near West Maple Road
Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday as wintry mix and snow moves in during the afternoon
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that the Covid variant found in the UK may have a...
Johnson says COVID variant may have higher mortality rate
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman in 2013.
Carnival Cruise Line cancels trips through April
Nebraska preparing for COVID-19 vaccination expansion