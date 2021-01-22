Advertisement

Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds

This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer...
This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer Woodley. Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO Jennifer Woodley is charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. The organization announced last summer that she had been terminated as CEO after it discovered financial irregularities during a compliance review. (Polk County Jail via AP)(AP)
By Ryan Foley
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - IOWA CITY, Iowa - The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has been arrested on three felony charges alleging she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from the charity that supports sick children.

Jennifer Woodley was booked at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines on Thursday on two counts of first-degree theft and the unauthorized use of a credit card. She was released on bond.

Police say the 40-year-old secretly awarded herself a $10,000 bonus in October 2019 that had not been approved by the organization’s board. In addition, Woodley allegedly made 84 unauthorized purchases on an organization credit card that were for her personal use, totaling more than $23,000 over a 10-month span.

She and her family now live in North Carolina.

