Advertisement

Des Moines, Iowa, zoo announced birth of male giraffe

The Blank Park Zoo on Monday announced the birth of a giraffe calf.
The Blank Park Zoo on Monday announced the birth of a giraffe calf.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - DES MOINES, Iowa - Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has announced its newest addition: a 6-foot, 125-pound giraffe. The zoo says in a news release that the male calf was born Monday to Skye, a 6-year-old giraffe that has lived at the zoo since 2015.

The father is Jakobi, a 15-year-old giraffe that has sired several calves over the years. Beginning Jan. 28, the zoo will release several possible names and will ask the public to vote on their favorite.

Voting will be free, although people will be able to make a donation in honor of the new calf. The Blumenthal indoor giraffe viewing area is currently closed to the public to allow the mother and calf to bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Gov. Ricketts comments on Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline permit
Serial exposer convicted 19 times
Omaha man arrested for lewd conduct for 22nd time
Officer-involved shooting at Home Depot near West Maple Road
Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday as wintry mix and snow moves in during the afternoon
Historic heart transplant
First of its kind heart transplant gives Nebraska man a second chance at life

Latest News

Injuries reported in six-car crash near UNO
Injuries reported in six-car crash near UNO
Gov. Ricketts: state's vaccine website available soon
Gov. Ricketts: state's vaccine website available soon
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 of cardiac arrest at...
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83
New Visions Homeless Services gives hope to families in Southwest Iowa
New community warmth center opens in Council Bluffs