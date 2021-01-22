David’s Evening Forecast - Light wintry mix Saturday, more snow chances next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few snow showers pushed through parts of central and southeastern Nebraska this afternoon, with flakes flying around Lincoln into the Falls City area. Snow was mainly light with little in the way of accumulation, and has moved out of the area this evening. Temperatures have been much colder than the past few days, only warming into the mid and upper 20s. Clouds have thinned a bit around metro, and we’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies this evening. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 20s and upper teens overnight with slowly increasing clouds.

With clouds skies on Saturday, it will be a struggle to warm up much, with highs likely only in the upper 20s to low 30s around the area. The morning and early afternoon will be dry, but a light mix of snow and drizzle is expected to develop after Noon. Patches of snow and drizzle will continue into the evening hours, tapering off by Midnight. Amounts of drizzle and snow are expected to be light, with snow generally under an inch in the metro, with just a glaze of drizzle. Roads will likely be in decent shape through the afternoon, with a few slick spots potentially developing after sunset.

Dry but chilly weather returns for most of Sunday. High temperatures once again topping out in the low 30s. Snow chances return by late Sunday evening or overnight, lasting into the day Monday. Additional accumulating snow is likely, with the greatest impacts south of Omaha in southeastern Nebraska and southern Iowa. The snow will keep Monday chilly, with highs in the mid 20s. We’ll see another break in the snow for the daytime hours Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 20s. Yet another chance for snow moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday, with light amounts once again possible. The greatest impacts once again line up to the south of Omaha.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.