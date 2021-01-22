Clay’s Morning Forecast - Partly to mostly cloudy and cold

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are done with our mild weather, and it’s back to more typical winter weather today.

We’re starting the morning in the 10s and 20s and the wind is making it feel like it’s below zero in a few locations. That will improve this afternoon, but temperatures will stay cold. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see a few flurries at times today. That will come from a band of snow to our west that gradually fizzles as it moves into our area.

The better chance for snow still appears to be Saturday night. New model data suggests we may start as more of freezing drizzle and snow mix in the afternoon or early evening, and then transition to all snow overnight. For the metro, we’re thinking a lot of 1″ amounts with a few spots possibly up to 2″. Higher amounts will be NE of the metro, and lower amounts of snow to the south.

If you like the snowy weather, you’re in luck because there are several more chances for some snow showers through this upcoming week.

