Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Partly to mostly cloudy and cold

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are done with our mild weather, and it’s back to more typical winter weather today.

forecast
forecast(forecast)

We’re starting the morning in the 10s and 20s and the wind is making it feel like it’s below zero in a few locations. That will improve this afternoon, but temperatures will stay cold. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see a few flurries at times today. That will come from a band of snow to our west that gradually fizzles as it moves into our area.

forecast
forecast(forecast)

The better chance for snow still appears to be Saturday night. New model data suggests we may start as more of freezing drizzle and snow mix in the afternoon or early evening, and then transition to all snow overnight. For the metro, we’re thinking a lot of 1″ amounts with a few spots possibly up to 2″. Higher amounts will be NE of the metro, and lower amounts of snow to the south.

If you like the snowy weather, you’re in luck because there are several more chances for some snow showers through this upcoming week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Gov. Ricketts comments on Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline permit
Serial exposer convicted 19 times
Omaha man arrested for lewd conduct for 22nd time
Officer-involved shooting at Home Depot near West Maple Road
Saturday First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday as snow moves in during the afternoon
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Mild this evening, turning colder to end the week
Mild this evening, turning colder to end the week
Saturday First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday as snow moves in during the afternoon
Saturday FIRST ALERT DAY