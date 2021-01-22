CHI Bergan Mercy welcomes newborn at 21:21 on 1/21/21

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health CUMC- Bergan Mercy welcomed a special baby girl to the world on Friday.

Ibithal Bagnanga was born to parents Tessirou Ouro-Tagba and Nasar Bagnanga at 21:21 on 1/21/21. CHI then moved the family to room 21 to keep the trend going.

The family lives in Omaha and baby Ibithal weighs 8 pounds, 7.8 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long.

