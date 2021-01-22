Advertisement

CHI Bergan Mercy welcomes newborn at 21:21 on 1/21/21

Ibtihal Bagnanga born at 21:21 on 1/21/21
Ibtihal Bagnanga born at 21:21 on 1/21/21(CHI Health CUMC Bergan Mercy)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health CUMC- Bergan Mercy welcomed a special baby girl to the world on Friday.

Ibithal Bagnanga was born to parents Tessirou Ouro-Tagba and Nasar Bagnanga at 21:21 on 1/21/21. CHI then moved the family to room 21 to keep the trend going.

The family lives in Omaha and baby Ibithal weighs 8 pounds, 7.8 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long.

Ibtihal Bagnanga was born 21:21 on 1/21/21.
Ibtihal Bagnanga was born 21:21 on 1/21/21.(CHI Health CUMC Bergan Mercy)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Gov. Ricketts comments on Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline permit
Serial exposer convicted 19 times
Omaha man arrested for lewd conduct for 22nd time
Officer-involved shooting at Home Depot near West Maple Road
Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday as wintry mix and snow moves in during the afternoon
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

Ruling says lawsuit against MUD in Omaha fire can continue
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Friday Jan. 22 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 353 new cases, 6 deaths
60th and Dodge
Multi-car crash shuts down Dodge Street at 64th
City parks stay busy at Standing Bear Lake Jan. 21, 2020
Omaha man wants to help hiking community feel safer