CHI Bergan Mercy welcomes newborn at 21:21 on 1/21/21
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health CUMC- Bergan Mercy welcomed a special baby girl to the world on Friday.
Ibithal Bagnanga was born to parents Tessirou Ouro-Tagba and Nasar Bagnanga at 21:21 on 1/21/21. CHI then moved the family to room 21 to keep the trend going.
The family lives in Omaha and baby Ibithal weighs 8 pounds, 7.8 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long.
