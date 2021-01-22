Athlete of the Week: Papillion-La Vista’s Sydney Taake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Even when the seasons change, the results stay the same. As a golfer, Sydney Taake placed sixth in the state while setting the lowest average scoring mark in school history. In the winter she swims, which is the sport Syndey focused on much of her life.

Taake holds two school records in the pool, 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay. One was set as a sophomore, the other as a junior.

Even though swimming was her focus for years Syd picked up golf pretty quickly, she only started playing as a freshman. The next year she was on varsity and paced 12th in the state. As a junior, she placed ninth in the state and set the school record for the lowest round in school history.

In addition to all these accomplishments, Sydney is also a tremendous student with a 4.1 grade point average

