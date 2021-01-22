64th and Dodge Street closed in both directions due to crash investigation
Jan. 22, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash involving at least six vehicles has closed off Dodge Street in both directions near 64th Street and Happy Hollow Boulevard.
Traffic is being redirected and an estimated 20 minutes are expected to be added to anyone’s commute in that area.
The eastbound and westbound ORBT stations at 62nd Street are also closed due to the accident. The buses will divert to Underwood Avenue at 69th Street on the west and Happy Hollow Blvd. on the east.
According to a release, riders will be able to request drop-offs along the detour until the ORBT bus is back on route.
