64th and Dodge Street closed in both directions due to crash investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash involving at least six vehicles has closed off Dodge Street in both directions near 64th Street and Happy Hollow Boulevard.

Dodge St. east and westbound is currently closed at 64th St. for a crash investigation. Please avoid the area. #OPD via @OPDOfcFehrman — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) January 22, 2021

Traffic is being redirected and an estimated 20 minutes are expected to be added to anyone’s commute in that area.

Crash on Dodge adding 20 minutes to normal drive. Closed in both directions around 64th. https://t.co/4G0LXMfMJJ — Clay Ostarly (@ClayOstarly) January 22, 2021

The eastbound and westbound ORBT stations at 62nd Street are also closed due to the accident. The buses will divert to Underwood Avenue at 69th Street on the west and Happy Hollow Blvd. on the east.

According to a release, riders will be able to request drop-offs along the detour until the ORBT bus is back on route.

West and east ORBT stations at 62nd Street have rerouted due to the accident. (ORBT)

