Advertisement

64th and Dodge Street closed in both directions due to crash investigation

60th and Dodge
60th and Dodge(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash involving at least six vehicles has closed off Dodge Street in both directions near 64th Street and Happy Hollow Boulevard.

Traffic is being redirected and an estimated 20 minutes are expected to be added to anyone’s commute in that area.

The eastbound and westbound ORBT stations at 62nd Street are also closed due to the accident. The buses will divert to Underwood Avenue at 69th Street on the west and Happy Hollow Blvd. on the east.

According to a release, riders will be able to request drop-offs along the detour until the ORBT bus is back on route.

West and east ORBT stations at 62nd Street have rerouted due to the accident.
West and east ORBT stations at 62nd Street have rerouted due to the accident.(ORBT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Gov. Ricketts comments on Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline permit
Serial exposer convicted 19 times
Omaha man arrested for lewd conduct for 22nd time
Officer-involved shooting at Home Depot near West Maple Road
Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday as wintry mix and snow moves in during the afternoon
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

City parks stay busy at Standing Bear Lake Jan. 21, 2020
Omaha man wants to help hiking community feel safer
Nebraska expanding COVID-19 vaccine pharmacy program
Nebraska expanding COVID-19 vaccine pharmacy program
Ricketts makes statement on impeachment, elections
Ricketts makes statement on impeachment, elections
During his news conference Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts criticized...
Ricketts criticizes cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline