Thursday Jan. 21 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 372 new cases, 5 deaths

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 372 new cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 59,156.

The average number of cases reported in the last seven days is 241.

Douglas County also has reported 5 new deaths. A woman in her late 70s and two women in their 80s have passed away. A man in his 70s and a man in his 80s were also lost. The total number of deaths is now 570.

DCHD reports 44,034 recoveries.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 81% occupancy, with 297 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 77% rate with 76 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Saturday reports it was caring for 229 COVID-19 patients, with 81 receiving adult ICU care, 6 awaiting test results; 28 of those patients are on ventilators.

6 News will continue to give updates when they are available.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Get tested
Test Iowa
Test Nebraska
Recent COVID-19 updates
Jan. 20 COVID-19 update
Jan. 19 COVID-19 update
Jan. 17 COVID-19 update
Jan. 16 COVID-19 update
Jan. 15 COVID-19 update
Jan. 14 COVID-19 update
Jan. 13 COVID-19 update

