Thursday Jan. 21 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 372 new cases, 5 deaths

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 372 new cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 59,156.

The average number of cases reported in the last seven days is 241.

Douglas County also has reported 5 new deaths. A woman in her late 70s and two women in their 80s have passed away. A man in his 70s and a man in his 80s were also lost. The total number of deaths is now 570.

DCHD reports 44,034 recoveries.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 81% occupancy, with 297 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 77% rate with 76 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Saturday reports it was caring for 229 COVID-19 patients, with 81 receiving adult ICU care, 6 awaiting test results; 28 of those patients are on ventilators.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process.

