Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Slightly cooler and breezy today, colder air and snow by the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting a bit warmer this morning near 30 degrees but will end up warming a little less than yesterday. We’ll likely make it into the mid 40s this afternoon even as the northwest wind picks up.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Northwest wind will be a little more prevalent into the afternoon but not nearly as strong as the last couple of days. Some gusts up near 30 mph will be possible, adding a bit of a bite to the air once again.

Wind gusts (WOWT)

Colder air settles in Friday and that sets the stage for a snowy Saturday prompting a First Alert Day. Snow showers will move in Saturday afternoon and last into the evening. While amounts are expected to be light, there could be some slick roads around the area for your Saturday evening plans.

Saturday First Alert Day (WOWT)

Several snow chances dot the forecast Monday through Wednesday of next week as well. The details aren’t quite there regarding how much will fall but stick with us and we’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

