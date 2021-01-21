Ralston Public Schools returns to five days a week in-person learning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ralston Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Adler released a letter to families and staff members of the school district on Thursday.

In this letter, it explains on how the school district will be going back to five days a week, in-person learning for students.

Officials say this transition will help students continue forward as they start the recovery learning process through the daily support of their academic achievement and mental health.

Ralston Public Schools will still offer extended campus learning if families are not comfortable.

Families that want to change from extended campus to in-person learning or vice versa can fill out the request form in English and in Spanish.

