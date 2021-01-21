Advertisement

Ralston Public Schools returns to five days a week in-person learning

(WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ralston Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Adler released a letter to families and staff members of the school district on Thursday.

In this letter, it explains on how the school district will be going back to five days a week, in-person learning for students.

Officials say this transition will help students continue forward as they start the recovery learning process through the daily support of their academic achievement and mental health.

Ralston Public Schools will still offer extended campus learning if families are not comfortable.

Families that want to change from extended campus to in-person learning or vice versa can fill out the request form in English and in Spanish.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omaha Police Department is looking for 75-year-old Edward Manheimer who was last seen on...
Body of 75-year-old missing Omaha man found at landfill
Scam Alert
Scammer targets Omaha couple shopping for camper
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Gov. Ricketts comments on Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline permit
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

Latest News

Justice: Technology helped Nebraska courts face pandemic
Surgeons at Nebraska Medical Center perform organ transplant.
First of it’s kind heart transplant gives Nebraska man a second chance at life
Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Mild this evening, turning colder to end the week
Mild this evening, turning colder to end the week
Iowans 65 or older soon to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine