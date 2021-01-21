Papillion Police Chief Scott Lyons resigns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion Police Chief Scott Lyons has resigned from his role at the Papillion Police Department.

According to a release, Lyons has accepted a position as police chief for Belton, Mo.

He has been Papillion’s police chief since 2015.

“Scott has expertly led the Papillion Police Department and achieved many accomplishments in his six years,” said Mayor David Black. “He has sharpened the department’s focus on community-oriented policing and led PPD to achieving the reputable CALEA accreditation. I thank him for his impact and wish him well in his new role.”

Deputy Chief Chris Whitted has been named Interim Cheif while the department searches for its next police chief.

