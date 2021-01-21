Advertisement

Omaha Police detect fire from Northwest Omaha Village Inn

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department called for fire crews Thursday morning after seeing smoke at Village Inn restaurant near 138th and Maple streets.

Upon arrival, OFD crews forced entry and found the fire in the kitchen.

According to the release, the fire was extinguished and no one was harmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

