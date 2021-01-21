Advertisement

Omaha man arrested for lewd conduct for 22nd time

(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man who has been arrested over 20 times for lewd conduct has been arrested again.

35-year-old Anthony Triplett was accused twice in one week of masturbating in two separate Omaha drinking establishments. He was arrested over the weekend and sentenced to 150 days in jail Tuesday.

According to court documents, on January 10th, a waitress at Lefty’s Bar came from behind the bar to see Triplett with his pants down, masturbating. The waitress threatened to call the police and Triplet reportedly then said “thank you” and left the bar.

On January 16th, a court document states that police officers were dispatched to the Hook and Lime restaurant for a lewd behavior report. An employee called 911 after seeing Triplett masturbating at a table.

According to the report, Triplett has had 3 lewd conduct convictions in 2020 for a total of 20 since 2012. These two new reports make 22 total lewd conduct convictions.

