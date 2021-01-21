Officer-involved shooting at Home Depot near West Maple Road

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Officer-Involved Investigations Team is looking into an incident that happened Wednesday evening.

An off-duty officer was told about a shoplifter at the Home Depot on 144th & Maple while shopping.

Witnesses told detectives that they saw the accused shoplifter leave the store without paying for the items. The officer was alerted at the register when an employee yelled that the person was leaving without paying.

The witnesses also said that the off-duty officer identifies himself as a cop when the person ran out the store and into a dark-colored SUV. The SUV was parked in the front.

They continue to say the officer went to the front passenger side of the car and the car left, almost hitting the officer.

Armed with an off-duty gun the officer fired one shot at the car.

Witnesses say the officer shot at the car’s tire and not at the driver. Police don’t believe the person was hurt.

The detectives are working with the Burglary Unit and are seeking a warrant for an arrest. They also were able to get a photo of the accused shoplifter while he was in the store for identification.

