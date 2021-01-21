Advertisement

No. 11 Creighton digs a big hole before losing to Providence

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton fell behind by 17 points midway through the first half, the Bluejays made a couple of runs but never took the lead against Providence losing 74-70. It’s the first time this season the Jays lose back to back games.

“It goes without saying the start of the game was the difference,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Some blown coverages defensively allowed Nate Watson to get rolling, and then as he got rolling, obviously the foul trouble added up on us.”

Watson led a team desperate for a win with a career high 29 points. Providence came in on a three-game losing streak, a stretch that started with a last-second loss to Creighton.

“I feel there was urgency,” Watson said. “Creighton is a really good team. They didn’t really have the size in there. I most definitely was aggressive. I stayed up last night watching film of the first game versus Creighton. I didn’t like the way I played. I was 4 for 11, missing too many shots.”

Creighton struggled from the arc only hitting 17%, 4 of 23.

McDermott said, ”As you look at (the box score) Mitch and Denzel struggled to shoot the basketball and then the two guys off the bench Alex and Antwaan, what is that three for 26 between the four of them, we were lucky to be in the game.”

It will be a quick turnaround for the Bluejays with a game Saturday against No. 23 Connecticut. Not only will there only be two days between games but the tip for that one at CHI Health Center has been moved up to 11am.

