Nevadan plans to celebrate 100th birthday by skydiving

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - GARDNERVILLE, Nev. - A Nevada resident says he’ll celebrate his 100th birthday by jumping out of an airplane.

Charlie Montanaro’s birthday is Sunday. Days later, he plans to fly from his home near Gardnerville to Tucson, Arizona, where he’s going skydiving.

He told The Record-Courier he flew airplanes for years so now he’s going to try jumping out of one. The World War II veteran has lived in the Carson Valley the last two years.

He told the newspaper that his secret to living 100 years was “a good clean life.”

