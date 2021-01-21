Nebraska National Guard members calling D.C. mission a success

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has been closely following the Nebraska National Guard’s mission in D.C. and caught up with members shortly after the swearing-in of President Joe Biden.

“The mission’s not over, but obviously everyone’s very happy that nothing happened today, that’s the best possible thing,” said Capt. Michael Zimmer, Chaplain, Nebraska National Guard.

Three-hundred Nebraska National Guard soldiers and airmen, and countless hours of rehearsals in preparation for Inauguration Day.

“The interstate cooperation just having this many people in this short amount of time organized in unprecedented at least in my career,” said Maj. Ryan McIntosh, Operations Officer, Task Force Husker.

Nebraska’s troops standing-by on Wednesday stationed throughout the DC area; ready to move at a moment’s notice to prevent another violent scene.

“There certainly is that cloud over this entire mission from what happened at the Capital, but we’re just happy to be here,” said Maj. McIntosh. “The constant sentiment from the citizens of D.C. as we move around the streets is people roll down their windows and say thank you for protecting our city.”

Capt. Zimmer adding, “The moral has been very high. everyone’s been on alert, and everyone’s doing a great job and today shows it. No incidents, not any major issues. And, not a lot of sleep either for the troops.

“Last night I know that with our force, we had 50 percent up and the other 50 percent was laying on the floor of a parking garage getting some sleep,” said Maj. McIntosh, noting this mission is quickly coming to end and a new one will begin at midnight, but first some sleep.

“Come midnight we’ll get our troops in and get some rest after a 36-hour mission and then we’ll get them into the rotation,” said McIntosh.

Nebraska’s soldiers and airmen will spend at least a few more days in D.C. helping to ensure a continued peaceful transfer of power.

