Nebraska Capitol quiet as Biden sworn in as president

(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(AP) - LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Capitol was mostly quiet Wednesday as President Joe Biden was sworn into office, but there was more security than usual inside the building.

Members of the Nebraska State Patrol stood to watch inside the building’s public entrances, but business otherwise continued as usual. Outside, three protesters walked around the building’s perimeter waving a Trump 2020 campaign flag and a flag that said, “Biden is not the president.”

In the Legislature, lawmakers spent the morning as planned, introducing bills to be debated later this year.

Security was increased at the Capitol amid rumors that some supporters of President Donald Trump might stage rallies outside of state capitols to protest Biden’s inauguration. A gathering in Washington turned violent earlier this month after a mob infiltrated the U.S. Capitol.

