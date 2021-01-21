Kohll’s Pharmacy helps Douglas County with COVID-19 vaccine shots

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department officials say working with a local pharmacy is a big help.

Officials at Kohll’s Pharmacy say they have already vaccinated around 3,000 people. They are one of the first pharmacies in the area to preregister people for COVID-19 vaccinations.

David Kohll, a Pharmacist at Kohll’s, says, “We already had scheduling software and things like that because specializing in vaccine administration. We’ve been doing it since the 1990′s. We’ve taken care of many of the major corporations in Nebraska, Iowa, and even outside of those states.”

Phil Rooney with the Douglas County Health Department says working with Kohll’s Pharmacy gives them more people to help with the vaccinations.

“They’re helping out people with developmental disabilities, many of them are in facilities so it takes time to go directly to the facility and provide the treatment, says Rooney. They’re also helping out with some of the long term care facilities staff and the residents are some of the first to be vaccinated.”

Rooney tells 6 News right now Kohll’s Pharmacy is the only pharmacy helping Douglas County with vaccinations, he says more pharmacies could be added to the vaccination programs as the situation changes.

Douglas County officials say they will soon move into Phase B of vaccinations and the county is in negotiations with multiple sites for clinics around the community.

