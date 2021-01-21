Advertisement

Kohll’s Pharmacy helps Douglas County with COVID-19 vaccine shots

By John Chapman
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department officials say working with a local pharmacy is a big help.

Officials at Kohll’s Pharmacy say they have already vaccinated around 3,000 people. They are one of the first pharmacies in the area to preregister people for COVID-19 vaccinations.

David Kohll, a Pharmacist at Kohll’s, says, “We already had scheduling software and things like that because specializing in vaccine administration. We’ve been doing it since the 1990′s. We’ve taken care of many of the major corporations in Nebraska, Iowa, and even outside of those states.”

Phil Rooney with the Douglas County Health Department says working with Kohll’s Pharmacy gives them more people to help with the vaccinations.

“They’re helping out people with developmental disabilities, many of them are in facilities so it takes time to go directly to the facility and provide the treatment, says Rooney. They’re also helping out with some of the long term care facilities staff and the residents are some of the first to be vaccinated.”

Rooney tells 6 News right now Kohll’s Pharmacy is the only pharmacy helping Douglas County with vaccinations, he says more pharmacies could be added to the vaccination programs as the situation changes.

Douglas County officials say they will soon move into Phase B of vaccinations and the county is in negotiations with multiple sites for clinics around the community.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omaha Police Department is looking for 75-year-old Edward Manheimer who was last seen on...
Body of 75-year-old missing Omaha man found at landfill
Scam Alert
Scammer targets Omaha couple shopping for camper
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Gov. Ricketts comments on Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline permit
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

Latest News

Justice: Technology helped Nebraska courts face pandemic
AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?
Iowans 65 or older soon to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
European Council President Charles Michel removes his face mask as he chairs a EU summit video...
EU struggles, looks for answers to stop spread of new virus variants