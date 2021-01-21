Advertisement

Justice: Technology helped Nebraska courts face pandemic

(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - OMAHA, Neb. - Nebraska’s chief Supreme Court justice says the courts faced a big challenge due to the coronavirus pandemic but continue to serve the public with the use of technology.

Justice Michael Heavican says the pandemic has forced courts to turn to live streaming and video chatting services to keep proceedings accessible.

Heavican says the court’s online payment systems allowed residents to pay traffic tickets and court fines without leaving their homes, and the judiciary also offers an online education system to help judges, lawyers, guardians, and others meet continuous education requirements.

In Dawson County, one judge is broadcasting court proceedings on YouTube.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omaha Police Department is looking for 75-year-old Edward Manheimer who was last seen on...
Body of 75-year-old missing Omaha man found at landfill
Scam Alert
Scammer targets Omaha couple shopping for camper
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Gov. Ricketts comments on Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline permit
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

Latest News

Surgeons at Nebraska Medical Center perform organ transplant.
First of it’s kind heart transplant gives Nebraska man a second chance at life
Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Mild this evening, turning colder to end the week
Mild this evening, turning colder to end the week
Iowans 65 or older soon to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine