LIVE AT 11 A.M.: Iowa Gov. Reynolds to give update

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds(KWQC)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST
JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds is planning a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday.

It’s the governor’s first news conference since her annual “Condition of the State” address on Jan. 12. Reynolds’ last news conference was Dec. 22, just ahead of vaccination rollout to the state’s nursing homes.

