Indian village cheers for Harris during swearing-in as US VP

(AP) - THULASENDRAPURAM, India - With chants of “Long live Kamala Harris,” fireworks, and prayers, residents of a tiny Indian village celebrated her inauguration as U.S. vice president.

People flocked to the village in southern India where her maternal grandfather was born to watch Harris take her oath of office in Washington. Groups of women in bright saris and men wearing white dhoti pants watched the inauguration live.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Harris becoming U.S. vice president a “historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.