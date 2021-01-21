I-80 road closures on Wednesday and Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There will be two days of construction this week affecting I-80.

From 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, I-80 will be restricted in both directions. The restriction is because of the street lighting repair of the inside median lanes at 42nd Street by Omaha Electric Service Inc.

On Thursday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., I-80 will be restricted again in both directions. The restriction is also due to the street lighting repair of the inside median lanes at 42nd Street by Omaha Electric Service Inc.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.