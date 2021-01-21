Gov. Ricketts comments on Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline permit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline presidential permit.

The statement reads, “Keystone XL is a critical part of putting together an all-of-the-above strategy for North American energy independence,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Failure to construct the pipeline would mean more dependence on overseas energy sources as well as fewer jobs and less property tax relief for Nebraskans. This is a project that would greatly benefit not just Nebraska but also our whole country, and it is our hope that TC Energy presses forward.”

The pipeline was planned to carry 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta, Canada to Texas. The 1,700-mile pipeline was to pass through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.