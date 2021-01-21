Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday as snow moves in during the afternoon

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is now a First Alert Day with snow likely to develop and move in during the afternoon. Accumulation will be rather light and somewhat slow but I expect impacts to the roads by late afternoon as we get enough to coat them.

Saturday First Alert Day
Saturday First Alert Day(WOWT)

Up to 2″ of light snow is what is expected at this time in the forecast process. That would likely coat the roads by late afternoon into the evening and cause several slick spots. That does not mean every location will get that much but that is likely to be the high end of the totals measured in the area.

Snow Potential
Snow Potential(WOWT)

Southeast winds will gust up to near 25 mph as well but shouldn’t pose a huge problem with the snow. Overall, pay attention to road conditions the later into the evening Saturday as snow continues to fall.

