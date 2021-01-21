Elderly murder defendant released from jail in Minnesota

(AP) - SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Authorities say an elderly Sioux Falls man charged in a 1974 stabbing death has been released from jail because of his declining health.

Eighty-year-old Algene Vossen was charged last summer with killing 74-year-old Mable Herman, at her home in Willmar, Minnesota after investigators found new DNA evidence they say ties him to the crime.

Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says Vossen has been released from the Kandiyohi County Jail after suffering some medical complications. Felt says the Minnesota Department of Corrections was unable to find an appropriate care facility within the system, so, in an unusual move, he was released to a relative in Iowa.

