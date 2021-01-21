David’s Evening Forecast - Mild this evening, turning colder to end the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies brought us another mild afternoon around the metro, though not quite as warm as yesterday. Temperatures topped out in the middle 40s. North winds picked up this afternoon as a cold front moved through, beginning a drop in temperatures. We will cool back into the 20s fairly quickly this evening, on our way into the teens for much of the area. Lows around the metro likely drop to around 18 or 19 degrees. Clouds will also be on the increase overnight.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout Friday. Temperatures will remain chilly all day, only warming into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Patchy snow will be moving across central Nebraska during the morning hours, but will be fading as they approach our area. However a few may linger long enough to bring parts of eastern Nebraska a few flurries during the early afternoon hours. Flurries likely dry up before reaching Iowa.

Our next significant chance for snow will move into the area on Saturday. The morning hours likely remain dry, with light snow slowly developing during the afternoon and evening hours. Snow is not expected to be heavy, but may slowly accumulate to 1 to as much as 2 inches of snow around the region by Sunday morning. While snow amounts are not expected to be overly heavy, some slick areas are possible during the evening and overnight hours.

Snow should taper off Sunday morning, but more chances for snow quickly move back in. Another round of light snow is possible Sunday night into Monday, with the bulk of the accumulating snow likely lining up to the south of the metro. We get a break Monday evening into Tuesday, but yet another chance for snow roles in Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Once again, the highest chances for accumulating snow is to the south of the metro, but some light snow is still possible in town.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.