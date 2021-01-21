Colorado juvenile arrested for stolen vehicle after pursuit in North Platte
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old Colorado Springs juvenile was arrested by troopers in North Platte following a pursuit Wednesday morning that reached 110 MPH.
Wednesday morning, troopers located a Toyota Avalon that was reported stolen in Iowa. It was traveling on Interstate 80 westbound near North Platte when the trooper attempted a traffic stop.
According to the release, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to deploy spike strips to slow the vehicle and apprehend the suspect.
The 18-year-old was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, flight to avoid arrest, and willful reckless driving. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.
