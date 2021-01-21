Colorado juvenile arrested for stolen vehicle after pursuit in North Platte

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old Colorado Springs juvenile was arrested by troopers in North Platte following a pursuit Wednesday morning that reached 110 MPH.

Wednesday morning, troopers located a Toyota Avalon that was reported stolen in Iowa. It was traveling on Interstate 80 westbound near North Platte when the trooper attempted a traffic stop.

According to the release, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to deploy spike strips to slow the vehicle and apprehend the suspect.

The 18-year-old was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, flight to avoid arrest, and willful reckless driving. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

