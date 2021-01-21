30,000 seniors and more will be on Douglas County’s vaccine notification list

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - By the end of today, Douglas County Health officials believe they’ll have 30,000 or more residents who are 65 and older on the vaccine notification list.

That’s two of every five seniors in the county.

Phil Rooney from Douglas County Health says, “it’s a system we can easily duplicate and expand so we don’t expect any problems.”

The first full day of the rollout came with a few issues. Some people who tried to sign up online got kicked off or couldn’t register.

County health officials say the system worked much better today.

“There was a temporary glitch yesterday but anyone who knows computers, that happens when you hit a wrong button -- we didn’t tell it to do the right thing, said Rooney. I think that’s been solved.”

With 30,000 Douglas County residents 75 and older and another 45,000 who are between the ages of 65 and 74, health officials are pleased to have had 30,000 seniors get on the list.

Remember it’s not a first come first serve list. This is just to get your information so that you can learn about when there are opportunities to sign up for a clinic.

The first week of February is the goal for the next group to get vaccinations. Vaccinations for front-line health care workers, staff, and residents at long-term care will run throughout next week.

The COVID vaccine notification list is also for those 18-64 with high-risk underlying conditions.

