Who wants to be a billionaire?

Mega Millions 1-19-21
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lottery players have a chance to become a billionaire this week, though the chances of that happening are beyond belief.

Powerball & Mega Millions
Players could become billionaires if they won both Mega Millions and Powerball which have a combined jackpot of $1.1848 billion.

The advertised jackpots, $865 million for Mega Millions and $730 million for Powerball, apply if a winner chooses the annuity option which would be paid over 30 years. That is an option rarely taken anymore.

The numbers drawn for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing were: 10, 19, 26, 28, and 50. The Mega Ball was 16. Powerball numbers will be drawn Wednesday night.

The chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is one in 302,575,350. The chance of winning Powerball is one in 292,201,338.

