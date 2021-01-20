State lab searches for coronavirus variants

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Public Health Lab at UNMC is searching for the British SARS-CoV-2 variant. It’s actually been searching for new variants or strains of the novel coronavirus for months.

Lab director Dr. Peter Iwen says the British variant is probably already in Nebraska, and believes it’s likely already in every state. He just can’t verify that yet because confirming variants requires a different process compared to testing for positive COVID-19 cases.

“When we do hundreds of samples a day, we can’t run every sample to look for the variant,” Dr. Iwen said. “It just isn’t logical.”

Instruments inside Dr. Iwen’s lab run different kits. One type of kit identifies positive COVID-19 cases. Another type can detect a possible new variant, but that’s as close of an answer the lab can get.

“The only way I can confirm a new variant is if I sequence a positive sample,” Dr. Iwen said. “I can’t do that because it’s time consuming, difficult, and expensive.”

The lab will sequence samples when it they believe it could lead to detection. Samples could come from Nebraska hot spots or they could show unusual results from regions of the state.

This lab has already seen different mutations of coronavirus within the state, but nothing highly transmissible, which is the lab’s biggest concern.

“We’ve seen some viruses in elderly people for instance that’s high level, but not making them sick,” Dr. Iwen said.

Experts haven yet to confirm the British variant in Nebraska, but this doctor believes it’s already here.

For now, all this lab can do is screen samples they believe may contain variant strains.

“I think the reality is this variant strain is already here and already present in every state,” Dr. Iwen said.

Whether distributed vaccines are effective against new variants is still in question. Dr. Iwen says the key is to watch for strains that beat the vaccine.

We’ve also been getting your questions asking the difference between strain and variant.

Dr. Iwen tells us it’s a debate in his line of work. He says he uses them interchangeably.

